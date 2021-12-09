Left Menu

Soccer-Record crowd watches Corinthians women win state championship

Corinthians women beat their city rivals Sao Paulo 3-1 on Wednesday to win the Sao Paulo state championship in front of a record crowd for a Brazilian women's club match. The result capped a glorious year for Corinthians, who added the state title to the Brazilian league trophy and the Copa Libertadores, South America’s version of UEFA's Champions League.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 08:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 08:16 IST
Soccer-Record crowd watches Corinthians women win state championship

Corinthians women beat their city rivals Sao Paulo 3-1 on Wednesday to win the Sao Paulo state championship in front of a record crowd for a Brazilian women's club match. A crowd of 31,077 turned out to see Gabi Zanotti put Corinthians ahead with two first-half goals.

Nana got one back on the stroke of half time for Sao Paulo but Adriana made it 3-1 in the dying seconds to give the home side the title 3-2 on aggregate. The result capped a glorious year for Corinthians, who added the state title to the Brazilian league trophy and the Copa Libertadores, South America’s version of UEFA's Champions League.

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021