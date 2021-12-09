Soccer-Record crowd watches Corinthians women win state championship
Corinthians women beat their city rivals Sao Paulo 3-1 on Wednesday to win the Sao Paulo state championship in front of a record crowd for a Brazilian women's club match. The result capped a glorious year for Corinthians, who added the state title to the Brazilian league trophy and the Copa Libertadores, South America’s version of UEFA's Champions League.
Corinthians women beat their city rivals Sao Paulo 3-1 on Wednesday to win the Sao Paulo state championship in front of a record crowd for a Brazilian women's club match. A crowd of 31,077 turned out to see Gabi Zanotti put Corinthians ahead with two first-half goals.
Nana got one back on the stroke of half time for Sao Paulo but Adriana made it 3-1 in the dying seconds to give the home side the title 3-2 on aggregate. The result capped a glorious year for Corinthians, who added the state title to the Brazilian league trophy and the Copa Libertadores, South America’s version of UEFA's Champions League.
