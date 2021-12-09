Left Menu

Ashes, 1st Test: Third umpire not calling Stokes' no-balls shocks Simon Taufel

England all-rounder failed to take a wicket in his very first over of the ongoing first Ashes Test as he clean bowled David Warner with a no-ball.

Stokes overstepping in first Ashes Test (Photo/ cricketcomau Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
England all-rounder failed to take a wicket in his very first over of the ongoing first Ashes Test as he clean bowled David Warner with a no-ball. However, after the incident happened, the TV replays showed how Stokes had overstepped on the first three deliveries of his first over as well.

These deliveries were not called no-ball by the third umpire which should have been the standard procedure. "They are supposed to be checking every ball. I really can't explain it," former ICC Elite Umpire Simon Taufel told Channel Seven.

The ICC had first trialled the use of the TV umpire monitoring the front foot no-balls in 2019 and it was used for the first time in Test cricket when England played Pakistan in 2020. Playing conditions for the World Test Championship clearly state: "The third umpire shall review television replays of the bowler's front foot landing and, if he/she is satisfied that any of these three conditions have not been met, he/she shall immediately advise the bowler's end umpire who shall in turn immediately call and signal no-ball."

Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner ensured that Australia lost just one wicket in the morning session on Day 2 of the ongoing first Ashes Test against England here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday. At the lunch break, Australia's score read 113/1 with the hosts still trailing by 34 runs. Warner (48*) and Labuschagne (53*) are unbeaten at the crease. In the morning session, England bowled a total of 31 overs. (ANI)

