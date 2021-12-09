Left Menu

Soccer-Former Wales midfielder Savage commentates on son's Man United debut

Charlie, who plays in midfield, signed his first professional contract with United in April and has made three appearances for Wales' Under-19 team.

Former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage was filled with pride as he commentated on his son Charlie's first-team debut for Manchester United on Wednesday. The 18-year-old came on in place of Juan Mata in the 89th minute of United's 1-1 draw with Swiss club Young Boys and his introduction was announced by father Robbie on BT Sport.

"Coming on for Manchester United is Charlie Savage for Juan Mata. Wow. I never believed I would say those words," Savage said. "What a proud day for my boy. All the hard work. What a day for me, his mother, his nana, his grandparents, and most importantly for Charlie Savage."

Charlie, who plays in midfield, signed his first professional contract with United in April and has made three appearances for Wales' Under-19 team.

