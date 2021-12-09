Left Menu

Would love to see Tim Paine play for Australia again: Hockley

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has said that he would love to see Tim Paine playing for the country again.

Would love to see Tim Paine play for Australia again: Hockley
Former Australia skipper Tim Paine (Photo/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has said that he would love to see Tim Paine playing for the country again. Paine had stepped down as Australia skipper after a sexting scandal and decided to take some time off from the game to look after his mental health.

"Absolutely, we would love to see Tim play again for both his state and for Australia," Hockley told SEN Test Cricket. "We want to see him back out there playing and performing as quickly as possible," he added.

Praising Paine's leadership skills, Hockley said: "He's been an exemplary captain throughout his three years, done a phenomenal job and it's just a very, very difficult situation. While he's made a big mistake, he's owned it, and he's stepped aside to prioritise and look after his family." "We've really sought to support him. Everyone really wants to support him as best we can. He made a big mistake, he served Australian cricket as captain supremely well over the last number of years, he's paid an enormously high price. We're all very, very concerned to make sure Tim is well supported," he added.

Earlier, Cricket Tasmania had released a statement on Paine's absence from the Marsh One-Day Cup match against Western Australia. "Following discussions over the last 24 hours, Tim Paine has advised Cricket Tasmania that he will be taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future," Cricket Tasmania said in a statement. (ANI)

