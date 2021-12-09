Left Menu

Soccer-Azpilicueta calls on Chelsea to sort out defensive problems

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has called on the side to sort out their defensive problems after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday. We have to sort this problem out," Azpilicueta said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 12:07 IST
Soccer-Azpilicueta calls on Chelsea to sort out defensive problems

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has called on the side to sort out their defensive problems after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday. Chelsea have now conceded three goals in successive matches after losing 3-2 at West Ham United in the Premier League last weekend.

"We are normally a team that is quite solid. We don't concede many chances or many goals, but in the last two games we have conceded six goals and that isn't good enough. We have to sort this problem out," Azpilicueta said. Chelsea dropped off after a good start and trailed 2-1 at half-time, and Azpilicueta said it could have been worse.

"In the first half we played very good for 15 minutes, but then we dropped our level and we could have even been 3-1 down before half-time. There were a few minutes where we lost the pace of the game," the 32-year-old said. "We had a good reaction in the second half and we were leading with three minutes to go, so it hurts a lot to concede."

The Spaniard urged his side to learn from their mistakes. "In football you have to accept it, analyse and improve. We need everybody to get that extra percent sharper, as individuals and as a team," he added.

"We have to recover this solidity across the whole team." Chelsea, third in the Premier League, host Leeds on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021