Ashes, 1st Test: Head, Warner help Australia extend lead to 196 (Stumps, Day 2)

Travis Head and David Warner played knocks of 112 and 94 respectively as Australia extended its lead to 196 against England on Day 2 of the ongoing first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 09-12-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 13:22 IST
Travis Head in action (Photo/ cricketcomau Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Travis Head and David Warner played knocks of 112 and 94 respectively as Australia extended its lead to 196 against England on Day 2 of the ongoing first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday. At stumps, Australia's score read 343/7 with the hosts extending their lead to 196 runs. Head (112*) and Mitchell Starc (10*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming the third and final session at 193/3, Australia lost back-to-back wickets of David Warner (94) and Cameron Green (0) and were reduced to 195/5. Warner and Green were dismissed by Ollie Robinson. Alex Carey and Travis Head then got together at the crease and the duo put on 41 runs for the sixth wicket, however, this stand was cut short by Chris Woakes as he dismissed Carey (12) in the 65th over.

Pat Cummins also departed after playing a 12-run knock but Head played a counter-attacking inning and he went on to bring up his century, further consolidating Australia's position in the match. Brief Scores: England 147; Australia 343/7 (Travis Head 112*, David Warner 94; Ollie Robinson 3-48). (ANI)

