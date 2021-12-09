Left Menu

France says no diplomatic boycott for Beijing Olympics

France will not boycott the Beijing Olympics, French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Thursday. "As for a diplomatic boycott ... France will not do it ... Sports is a world in itself, which must be protected from political interference, otherwise ... we can end up by killing the competition," Blanquer said on BFM TV. He said violations of human rights in China must be condemned, but added that Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu would attend the Beijing Olympics.

France will not boycott the Beijing Olympics, French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Thursday. "As for a diplomatic boycott ... France will not do it ... Sports is a world in itself, which must be protected from political interference, otherwise ... we can end up by killing the competition," Blanquer said on BFM TV.

He said violations of human rights in China must be condemned, but added that Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu would attend the Beijing Olympics. Paris is due to host the summer Games in 2024.

