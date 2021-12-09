Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan signs in as ambassador of Legends League Cricket

09-12-2021
Amitabh Bachchan signs in as ambassador of Legends League Cricket
Legends Cricket League, a professional cricket league for retired international cricketers have brought megastar Amitabh Bachchan as the League Ambassador. "I am absolutely looking forward to the Legends League Cricket celebrating the Legends of Cricket from all across the world, bringing back the old rivalries for us to relive the nostalgia. It is a great opportunity for all cricket fans to get an opportunity to see them play live again," Amitabh Bachchan stated in an official release.

The League will be played in January 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman between three power-packed teams representing India, Asia and the rest of the World. "I have had the opportunity to play cricket in my younger days and then also commentate with some of the greats of the game but now to become the face of such a wonderful initiative is an incredible feeling. To have these Legends of the game who have given such beautiful moments of happiness and pride always, back on the field again is exhilarating. Legends League Cricket will definitely present itself as an excellent opportunity for the Legends and their ardent fans like me to connect again," Amitabh Bachchan added.

Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket, said: "We are honoured to have Mr Bachchan with us. When it comes to the Legends space, you cannot think of a larger and more appropriate name to be your ambassador. Mr Bachchan is a global icon and revered by all. He is also a big sports buff and elevates the stature of our League to gigantic proportions." Ravi Shastri, the Commissioner of the League feels elated with Amitabh Bachchan joining the League. "The Shehanshah of Cinema, the Don of our hearts is here with us to take the essence and message of LLC all across the globe. It's a privilege to work with him and I just can't wait to get things going with him. This is going to be like a trace of a bullet, I tell you," he said. (ANI)

