Soccer-Tedesco takes over as Leipzig coach until 2023

Domenico Tedesco was appointed head coach at RB Leipzig on Thursday, four days after the departure of American Jesse Marsch, the club said. The 36-year-old Tedesco, who previously coached Schalke 04 and Spartak Moscow, has signed a contract to 2023 and will be on the bench for Saturday's league game at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

A former youth coach at Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart, Italian-born Tedesco has limited Bundesliga experience, having spent less than two seasons at Schalke. He left Spartak earlier this year. Marsch left nL1N2SQ04X after Leipzig, Champions League semi-finalists in 2020 and Bundesliga runners-up last season, suffered a 2-1 defeat at Union Berlin last week, a third consecutive league loss that left them 11th in the standings.

The club, despite missing out on the Champions League knockout stage, earned a spot in the Europa League with a 2-1 win over Manchester City nL1N2SS2IK on Tuesday.

