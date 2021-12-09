Motor racing-Formula One extends contract with Abu Dhabi to 2030
The race is one of four in the Middle East, with Qatar and Saudi Arabia making their debuts this year on long-term contracts and Bahrain an established fixture. Abu Dhabi first hosted Formula One in 2009 and is one of the most lucrative races for commercial rights holders Liberty Media.
Abu Dhabi first hosted Formula One in 2009 and is one of the most lucrative races for commercial rights holders Liberty Media. "We are delighted to confirm that we will be racing in Abu Dhabi until 2030 under this new agreement," said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.
Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen are tied on points going into Sunday's final race.
