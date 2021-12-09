Left Menu

Importance of player is not measured by his captaincy, says Kirti Azad

Former India cricketer Kirti Azad supported the decision of the All-India Senior Selection Committee of appointing Rohit Sharma as the team skipper for the ODI & T20I teams going forward.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 16:51 IST
Importance of player is not measured by his captaincy, says Kirti Azad
Former India cricketer Kirti Azad (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India cricketer Kirti Azad supported the decision of the All-India Senior Selection Committee of appointing Rohit Sharma as the team skipper for the ODI & T20I teams going forward. The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa starting from December 26.

Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named India's new ODI skipper and the star player will take over from Virat Kohli starting the South Africa series in January next year. Speaking to ANI, Kirti Azad said, "Well change is constant. This happens Rohit has been doing well and Virat had said that he wanted to be away from the captaincy in limited-overs. So, the right person to get into his place is Rohit Sharma. That's a call by the selectors. Virat wanted it but selectors thought that Rohit Sharma should come in and that's about it. I don't find anything wrong with it."

"Every game that you play is a different game than the other. Yes, when you compare people you show records you say this guy was better and that guy was better. Somebody has got more centuries than the other but that doesn't mean one is better than the other. The importance of a player is not measured by his captaincy. Rahane is a very good player. His firm was not good and keeping that in mind selectors have taken away the vice-captaincy. We try to read too much into it," he added. Rohit was also named as India's Test vice-captain as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

The Test series will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The following players were not available for selection due to injuries and are currently undergoing rehabilitation: Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021