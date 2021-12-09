Motor racing-Formula One title-decider goes free to air in Britain

Left Menu

Formula One's title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be broadcast live and free-to-air in Britain on Sunday after a deal between Sky Sports television and terrestrial broadcaster Channel Four.

Britain's Lewis Hamilton is bidding for a record eighth championship with the Mercedes driver and Red Bull's Max Verstappen level on points but the Dutch youngster ahead 9-8 on wins.

The deal, under which Channel Four viewers will be able to watch Sky's coverage, follows similar ones with Sky for cricket matches and Briton Emma Raducanu's U.S. Open tennis triumph. "We are so pleased to be partnering with Sky to enable the widest possible audience to share this historic sporting moment," said Channel Four chief executive Alex Mahon in a statement.

Pay TV broadcaster Sky has the exclusive British rights to live Formula One, with Channel Four showing delayed highlights.

