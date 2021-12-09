Motor racing-Formula One title-decider goes free to air in Britain
Formula One's title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be broadcast live and free-to-air in Britain on Sunday after a deal between Sky Sports television and terrestrial broadcaster Channel Four.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Formula One's title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be broadcast live and free-to-air in Britain on Sunday after a deal between Sky Sports television and terrestrial broadcaster Channel Four. Britain's Lewis Hamilton is bidding for a record eighth championship with the Mercedes driver and Red Bull's Max Verstappen level on points but the Dutch youngster ahead 9-8 on wins.
The deal, under which Channel Four viewers will be able to watch Sky's coverage, follows similar ones with Sky for cricket matches and Briton Emma Raducanu's U.S. Open tennis triumph. "We are so pleased to be partnering with Sky to enable the widest possible audience to share this historic sporting moment," said Channel Four chief executive Alex Mahon in a statement.
Pay TV broadcaster Sky has the exclusive British rights to live Formula One, with Channel Four showing delayed highlights.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Red Bull's
- Raducanu
- Mercedes
- British
- Britain
- Lewis Hamilton
- Dutch
- Sky Sports
ALSO READ
A new republic is born: Barbados celebrates ditching Britain's queen
Polish PM to meet Germany's Merkel and Britain's Johnson, says Polish deputy minister
India-UK free trade agreement talks starting ‘imminently’: Chief of Confederation of British Industry
EXCLUSIVE-Britain says Russian attack on Ukraine would be a 'grave mistake'
Motor racing-Aston Martin sign Mercedes' chief aerodynamicist Blandin