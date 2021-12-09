Left Menu

Leader who led with grit, passion: BCCI thanks Kohli at end of limited-overs captaincy stint

A day after replacing him with Rohit Sharma as Indias ODI skipper, the BCCI on Thursday thanked Virat Kohli for displaying grit, passion and determination during his tenure.Rohit was also named Kohlis deputy in the Test format. The Mumbaikar is already Indias T20 captain.A leader who led the side with grit, passion determination.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 18:36 IST
Leader who led with grit, passion: BCCI thanks Kohli at end of limited-overs captaincy stint
  • Country:
  • India

A day after replacing him with Rohit Sharma as India's ODI skipper, the BCCI on Thursday thanked Virat Kohli for displaying ''grit, passion and determination'' during his tenure.

Rohit was also named Kohli's deputy in the Test format. The Mumbaikar is already India's T20 captain.

''A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. Thank you Captain @imVkohli,'' the Board tweeted on the day after completely omitting any reference to him in the press note that announced Rohit's elevation to ODI captaincy.

In a captaincy that began in 2017, Kohli led India to 65 wins out of 95 matches with an admirable winning percentage of 70.43.

He relinquished T20 captaincy at the end of the T20 World Cup where India could not make the knockout stages.

Rohit's first assignment as India's limited overs captain was the T20 series against New Zealand at home last month, which the team won 3-0.

His next big test would be the South Africa ODI series, the squad for which is yet to be announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021