Soccer-Hibs sack coach Ross a week away from League Cup final

Scottish Premiership side Hibernian sacked manager Jack Ross on Thursday due to poor results, just over a week away from their League Cup final meeting with Celtic. They are due to play Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final on Dec. 19 at Hampden Park.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 19:18 IST
Scottish Premiership side Hibernian sacked manager Jack Ross on Thursday due to poor results, just over a week away from their League Cup final meeting with Celtic. Ross, who took charge of the Edinburgh-based side in October 2019 following a stint with English club Sunderland, led Hibs to a third-place finish in the league last year and to the third qualifying round of this season's Europa Conference League.

However, domestic results have been poor this campaign with Wednesday's 1-0 defeat by Livingston leaving Hibs with one win in nine league games. They are due to play Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final on Dec. 19 at Hampden Park. Scottish media reports said former Hibs boss and Celtic great Neil Lennon was being lined up to take charge on an interim basis.

