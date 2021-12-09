Spectator who caused Tour de France crash handed a 1,200 euros fine - media
A French woman who caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of this year's Tour de France cycling race must pay a fine of 1,200 euros ($1,358.04), a court in Brittany ruled on Thursday, according to media reports. The spectator was holding a cardboard sign, facing towards a television camera and with her back to the cyclists as they passed.
A French woman who caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of this year's Tour de France cycling race must pay a fine of 1,200 euros ($1,358.04), a court in Brittany ruled on Thursday, according to media reports.
The spectator was holding a cardboard sign, facing towards a television camera and with her back to the cyclists as they passed. German rider Tony Martin collided with the sign and fell off his bicycle, with dozens more riders falling as they rode into him. The sign read: "Allez Opi, Omi," a combination of French and German words which means: "Go on Grandpa and Grandma."
The scene grabbed headlines around the globe. The woman was also ordered to pay one symbolic euro to France's professional cyclist association, France's AFP news agency reported.
The woman, who turned herself in days after the crash, had been sued for involuntarily causing injury and putting the life of others at risk. Prosecutors had called for a four-month suspended jail sentence. In the courtroom, French media cited the woman as saying that the incident was "really just so unintended." With her sign, she intended to send a greeting to her grandparents who are big fans of the Tour, newspaper Le Parisien said. ($1 = 0.8836 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ArcelorMittal launches 5G Steel network to test new industrial use cases in France
Brand new tourism attraction launched in Canterbury to boost economy
Indo-Pacific region priority for France's EU presidency - foreign minister
New Zealand sets date for reopening to tourists after nearly two years
Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first Indian player to be named as WBBL Player of the Tournament