Left Menu

'Leader who led side with grit, passion and determination': BCCI expresses gratitude to Kohli

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday thanked Virat Kohli for leading Team India with "grit, passion and determination".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-12-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 20:07 IST
'Leader who led side with grit, passion and determination': BCCI expresses gratitude to Kohli
Virat Kohli (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday thanked Virat Kohli for leading Team India with "grit, passion and determination". Opening batter Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named India's new ODI skipper and the star player will take over from Kohli starting with the South Africa series in January next year.

"A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. Flag of IndiaTop with upwards arrow above. Thank you Captain .@imVkohli," BCCI tweeted. Rohit was also named as India's Test vice-captain as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

The Test series which gets underway from December 26 will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

Karnataka Higher Education Council to sign MoU with NSE Academy

 India
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021