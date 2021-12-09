Left Menu

India A upstage India D to win Women's Challenger Trophy

Updated: 09-12-2021 20:22 IST
India batter Yastika Bhatia and Challa Jhansi Lakshmi scored fine fifties to power India A to a three-wicket win over fancied India D in the Women's Challenger Trophy final here on Thursday.

Pooja Vastrakar led India D, who came into the final as the only unbeaten outfit in the four-team event, posted 219 for eight in 50 overs after contributions from in form opener S Meghana (45 off 44) and lower-order batter Amanjot Kaur (55 off 74).

Sneh Rana-led India A got the job done in 45.4 overs courtesy Bhatia's 86 off 102 balls and Lakshmi's 64 off 70 at the top of the order.

The tournament featured several India players though most of the cricketers who competed in the Women's Big Bash League in Australia were given rest.

Seasoned left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad was impressive yet again, taking four wickets for 36 runs in 10 overs though her effort came in a losing cause.

Spinner V Chandu, who played for India B, ended as the leading wicket taker in the tournament with 10 scalps in three games.

Meghana ended as the highest run-getter with 207 runs at an average of 51.75.

India T20 regular Harleen Deol also had a good tournament with the bat, scoring 181 runs in three games.

