Matrix Fight Night 7: Afghanistan's Abdul Azim Badakhshi and Brazil's Marcelo come face-to-face

Afghanistan's Abdul Azim Badakhshi and Brazil's Marcelo on Thursday came face-to-face ahead of their main event bout, during a press conference at the iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. After holding three editions of India's biggest MMA competition in the UAE, Matrix Fight Night returns to India and will be hosting its 7th edition at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on Friday.

Speaking on his Featherweight main event fight against Marcelo at the press conference, Abdul said, "I have trained really hard for this fight. I want to win. People back in Afghanistan have faced hardships in recent times. I have focused all of those emotions on winning this fight. If I could spread happiness in Afghanistan with a win here, I will feel proud." Marcelo, too, admitted that he has a big responsibility on his shoulders to win the bout on Friday for his nation.

"I have a big responsibility. This is why I am training every day. I am never afraid. I was born to do this. MMA is in my blood and I am always ready to fight," Marcelo said, as he proudly waved the Brazil flag," said Marcelo. Meanwhile, All India Mixed Martial Arts Commissioner Daniel Isaac, who was present at the press conference, spoke on his responsibility of keeping the fighters safe and explained the process that goes with the same, including strict implementation of weight limit guidelines.

"This is the most important job we have as officials. We cannot allow a single lapse. A simple lapse will affect all of the safety and health norms of our athletes. MMA fighters risk their lives every time they enter the cage. We have a responsibility to keep them safe," Daniel Isaac. "There is no bigger job for us than this. We take all the procedures to ensure that, and sometimes the fighters do not like our interferences. But we, as parents, have to look out for them," he added.(ANI)

