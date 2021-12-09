Left Menu

Soccer-Ranieri urges players to get COVID-19 vaccine

Tottenham's Europa Conference League game at home to Rennes has been called off https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/spurs-game-against-rennes-postponed-uefa-confirms-2021-12-09 after manager Antonio Conte confirmed on Wednesday that eight players and five members of staff had returned positive tests. "I think the more important thing is all the players must be vaccinated, because we play every three days now and meet a lot of players ...

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 20:27 IST
Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has urged players to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the wake of a coronavirus outbreak at Tottenham Hotspur. Tottenham's Europa Conference League game at home to Rennes has been called off https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/spurs-game-against-rennes-postponed-uefa-confirms-2021-12-09 after manager Antonio Conte confirmed on Wednesday that eight players and five members of staff had returned positive tests.

"I think the more important thing is all the players must be vaccinated, because we play every three days now and meet a lot of players ... without the vaccine, it is a big risk," Ranieri told a news conference on Thursday. "Of course I have to respect everybody, but they must know that we stay together and if they then come (with the virus), they can infect something.

"I understand Conte and I hope here in Watford everything continues to be OK ... It is very important to maintain the correct distance, take a COVID test every two days and wear a mask." Watford, 17th in the Premier League with 13 points, will take on 13th-placed Brentford on Friday.

