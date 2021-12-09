Left Menu

Soccer-Caballero set to start for Southampton against Arsenal

Former Manchester City and Chelsea stopper Caballero joined the south coast side this week on a short-term deal as both Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy have picked up injuries. Southampton, 16th in the standings on 16 points, travel to Arsenal on Saturday looking for their first win in five matches.

Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero is set to make his Southampton debut against Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said on Friday, as the club's two senior goalkeepers remain injured. Former Manchester City and Chelsea stopper Caballero joined the south coast side this week on a short-term deal as both Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy have picked up injuries.

Southampton, 16th in the standings on 16 points, travel to Arsenal on Saturday looking for their first win in five matches. When asked at a news conference if Caballero would start at the Emirates, Hasenhuettl said: "Yes, it is likely possible. "Alex is out for three-four weeks. Fraser tried this week but it is still a little bit too early for him. So he will not make it to the game and that is the reason why we signed Willy and we are happy to have him here."

Arsenal have never lost to Southampton at home in the Premier League and will be looking to bounce back from a late defeat by Everton earlier this week. After their trip to north London, Southampton travel across the city to face Crystal Palace four days before welcoming Brentford the weekend after.

Forster could come back into contention for those matches. Caballero, who left Chelsea in the close season, is only on a deal at Southampton until Jan. 5.

