Sports News Roundup: Nikola Jokic powers Nuggets to OT win over Pelicans; French minister says no diplomatic boycott for Beijing Olympics and more

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook expected to play Thursday

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is expected to play Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, putting him ahead of schedule for his return from a shoulder injury. NFL Network reported that 10 days of intense rehabilitation has put him on track to play when the Vikings (5-7) host the Steelers (6-5-1).

Soccer-Pele will be home from hospital before Christmas, says daughter

Pele was hospitalised for a scheduled procedure as part of his treatment for a colon tumor and the Brazilian soccer great will be home in time to spend Christmas with his family, his daughter Kely Nascimento said. Three-time World Cup winner Pele, who was admitted to Sao Paulo's Hospital Albert Einstein on Wednesday, underwent an operation to remove the tumor in September and spent nearly a month under care.

Motor racing-Hamilton hungry for record eighth title

Lewis Hamilton will be in a league of his own if he can secure a record eighth Formula One world championship in Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The 36-year-old Mercedes racer is already the most successful driver in the sport's history having equalled Michael Schumacher's seven titles and overtaken the German on wins, pole positions and podiums.

NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic powers Nuggets to OT win over Pelicans

Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and scored 11 of his game-high 39 points in overtime as the Denver Nuggets beat the host New Orleans Pelicans 120-114 on Wednesday. Jokic added 11 rebounds and 11 assists and Will Barton scored 20 points as the Nuggets won for just the third time in 11 games.

French minister says no diplomatic boycott for Beijing Olympics

France will not follow the lead of some other Western governments and launch a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing although human rights abuses in China must be condemned, the education minister said on Thursday. The United States, Canada, Australia and Britain all said this week that their government officials will not attend the Games in order to send China a message over its human rights record.

Tennis-Mauresmo named French Open tournament director

Amelie Mauresmo has been appointed as the director of the French Open, the country's tennis federation (FFT) said on Thursday, becoming the first woman to lead the Roland Garros tournament. Former world number one Mauresmo, 42, will succeed Guy Forget, who stepped down from the role on Tuesday with his contract expiring at the end of the year.

China not worried about any 'domino effect' of Olympic boycotts

China is not worried about a "domino effect" of diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics, it said on Thursday, after Australia, Britain and Canada joined the United States in deciding not to send officials to the Games. The United States was the first to announce a boycott https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2022-biden-idCNL1N2SS22N, saying on Monday its government officials would not attend the Feb. 4-20 Games because of China's human rights "atrocities" in the western region of Xinjiang.

Olympics-Russia says diplomatic boycott of Beijing 'pointless'

Russia's Olympic Committee chief said on Thursday the country did not support the diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by some Western countries, denouncing the move as pointless. The United States, Canada, Australia and Britain announced they would not send any state officials to the Games in February because of China's human rights record. China has said these countries would have to pay a price.

NHL roundup: Knights rally to end Stars' win streak

Mark Stone notched the tying goal with 5:13 left in regulation and assisted on Max Pacioretty's go-ahead score a little more than a minute later as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied for a 5-4 win over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights posted three unanswered goals in the last 10:01 to keep the Stars from posting a club-record eighth straight win.

Tennis-No World Tennis Tour events in China in 2022, says ITF source

There will be no World Tennis Tour events held in China in 2022, an International Tennis Federation (ITF) source confirmed to Reuters on Thursday. The source did not say if the move was linked to concerns over the health and safety of doubles star Peng Shuai.

