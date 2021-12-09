Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ship: Bidyarani wins silver in 55 kg

S Bidyarani Devi won a silver at the women's 55kg category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships here on Thursday.

Devi lifted a total of 198kg (84+114) to finish second behind Nigeria's Adijat Olarinoye who had an effort of 203kg (90+113) in the Commonwealth Championships.

However as per Commonwealth Championship rule, she would also get a gold having lifted the highest weight in the clean and jerk category with her 114kg effort.

Devi missed a bronze in the World Championships as she finished fourth behind Ghofrane Belkhir (total 203kg) of Tunisia, Olarinoye and Svitlana Samuliak (201kg) of Ukraine.

The World Championships and the Commonwealth Championships are being held simultaneously in Tashkent.

The gold winners (in total lift) in each category in the Commonwealth Championships qualify directly for next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

