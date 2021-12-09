Left Menu

SA A vs IND A: Zubayr Hamza hits ton as third Test ends in draw

The third and final four-day game between South Africa A and India A ended in a draw in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

ANI | Bloemfontein | Updated: 09-12-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 23:32 IST
India A in action (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
The third and final four-day game between South Africa A and India A ended in a draw in Bloemfontein on Thursday. South Africa A, who resumed the final day's proceedings at 196/1, added 115 runs to their overnight score before declaring at 311/3.

While Sarel Erwee, who was batting on 85 at the close of play on Day 3, missed out on his hundred after being dismissed by K Gowtham on 97, Zubayr Hamza - unbeaten on 78 on Day 3 - went on to score an unbeaten 125. In response, India A were off to a brisk start, courtesy of Prithvi Shaw, who scored a quickfire 38, before both the teams decided to settle for a draw, with India A scoring 90/3 in 17 overs.

On Wednesday, Ishan Kishan missed out on a hundred but played a vital part, helping India A secure the first-innings lead before South Africa A put on a solid show with the bat in the second innings to end Day 3 on a high. After securing an eight-run lead, Saini gave India A their maiden breakthrough of the day with the ball, dismissing Pieter Malan. However, Erwee and Hamza stayed put and added 153 runs together.

Brief Scores: South Africa A 268 all out and 311/3 (Zubayr Hamza 125*, Sarel Erwee 97; K Gowtham 2/81) drew against India A 276 all out & 90/3 (Prithvi Shaw 38, Abhimanyu Easwaran 19; Senuran Muthusamy 1/8). (ANI)

