Soccer-Tottenham's Premier League game at Brighton called off due to COVID-19

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-12-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 23:56 IST
Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League match at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday has been postponed due to a number of COVID-19 cases at the London club, the league said on Thursday.

"The Premier League Board has taken the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority," the league said in a statement.

