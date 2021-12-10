Left Menu

Soccer-Portland feeling right at home ahead of MLS Cup Final

Portland head coach Giovanni Savarese said he expects the raucous Timbers fanbase to give his team a major boost when they take on visiting New York City FC in the MLS Cup Final on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2021 06:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 06:30 IST
Soccer-Portland feeling right at home ahead of MLS Cup Final

Portland head coach Giovanni Savarese said he expects the raucous Timbers fanbase to give his team a major boost when they take on visiting New York City FC in the MLS Cup Final on Saturday. The team's mascot, the chainsaw-wielding 'Timber Joey,' slices a piece off of a giant tree every time Portland scores, and Savarese said he expects his side to cut NYCFC down too.

"I believe so, 100%," he told reporters when asked if his team would claim the franchise's second Cup at Providence Park. "I believe in the players. We'll be very competitive, and we're going to fight hard because this is our home."

He said he has seen no drop-off in motivation since the team defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0 in the Western Conference final. "We practiced the next day. The guys came in right away. They were excited to put the work in to prepare ourselves for this game.

"I feel very lucky to have this group of players because it feels like a family more than a team." Veteran NYCFC goalie Sean Johnson also likened his team to a family, and said they have overcome hostile environments in big matches.

"It's a special moment for us, and one we're definitely wanting to take advantage of," he said ahead of NYCFC's first MLS Cup Final appearance. "This team, we consider ourselves a family and I think when you look at past years, this year more than any, we've shown a togetherness and a willingness to do any and everything for each other.

"We're playing with a purpose and have been very united." Johnson pointed to hard-fought road wins over the New England Revolution in the Eastern Conference semi-finals and then Philadelphia Union in the conference finals as proof the team can withstand a hostile environment.

"It's important as a group to take those experiences and learn from them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021