Soccer-Fluminense win not enough to secure automatic Libertadores berth

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 10-12-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 08:50 IST
Three second-half goals gave Fluminense a 3-0 win over Chapecoense on Thursday but it was not enough to secure an automatic spot in next year’s Copa Libertadores with the Rio de Janeiro now consigned to the qualifying rounds. On the last day of the season in Brazil's Serie A, Red Bull Bragantino scored in the final minute against Internacional to hold onto sixth place and take the last guaranteed spot in South America’s elite club competition.

Bragantino join Atletico Mineiro, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Fortaleza, Corinthians and Athletico Paranaense in the group stage. Paranaense finished 14th in the league but earned their spot by winning the Copa Sudamericana. Finishing seventh means Fluminense, who have never won the Libertadores, will have to negotiate qualifying rounds along with eighth-placed America Mineiro.

Fortaleza, Bragantino and America Mineiro will all compete in the Libertadores for the first time. Central defender David Braz opened the scoring in the 49th minute when got on the end of a corner kick and 20-year-old forward Luiz Henrique made it 2-0 10 minutes later with a low shot from 30 meters.

Abel Hernandez added a third in stoppage time.

