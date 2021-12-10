Left Menu

Soccer-Gremio win but are relegated to Brazil's second division

Reuters | Porto Alegre | Updated: 10-12-2021 08:54 IST
Soccer-Gremio win but are relegated to Brazil's second division
Gremio beat Atletico Mineiro 4-3 in a thrilling match on Thursday but the win was not enough to save them from relegation to Brazil’s Serie B after a disastrous season that sealed their drop to the second tier for the third time in their history. Gremio, who were also relegated after the 1991 and 2004 season, lost 19 of their 38 games and spent almost the entire year in the relegation zone.

They will be joined in the second division by Chapecoense, Sport and Bahia, whose relegation was confirmed after a 2-1 defeat by Fortaleza on a final night of the season in which all 10 final matches were played simultaneously. Gremio started with an urgency rarely seen this season and were 3-0 up in just 20 minutes thanks to a brace from Diego Souza and another from Jaminton Campaz.

However, Atletico, who rested many of their regular first-choice players for Sunday’s first leg of the Copa do Brasil against Athletico Paranaense, got two goals back before half time through Dodo and Eduardo Vargas. Douglas Costa made it 4-2 in the 59th minute with a volleyed finish and Miguel Borja missed the chance to make it five when he missed a penalty five minutes from time.

Hyoran scored a third for Atletico in the final minute of the match but it was Gremio who took all three points.

