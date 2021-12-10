Soccer-Teenage striker Kevin scores first senior goal in Palmeiras win

Left Menu

The 18-year-old was on hand to poke home from close range in the 42nd minute as Palmeiras, who last month won the Copa Libertadores, finished the season in third behind champions Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo. Ceara ended in 11th spot in the 20-team league to earn a place in the Copa Sudamericana, the region's second-tier club competition.

Teenage striker Kevin scored his first senior goal to give Palmeiras a 1-0 win over Ceara on Thursday in the final round of matches in Brazil’s Serie A. The 18-year-old was on hand to poke home from close range in the 42nd minute as Palmeiras, who last month won the Copa Libertadores, finished the season in third behind champions Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo.

Ceara ended in 11th spot in the 20-team league to earn a place in the Copa Sudamericana, the region's second-tier club competition. Santos, Internacional and Athletico Goianiense, who beat Flamengo 2-0 on Thursday, also qualify for the Sudamericana, as do Sao Paulo and Cuiaba.

