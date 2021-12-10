Left Menu

Soccer-Jamaica coach Whitmore departs amid World Cup qualifying struggles

Jamaica have announced https://twitter.com/jff_football/status/1469055406861426696 the departure of head coach Theodore Whitmore with the Caribbean nation facing a tough task in qualifying for a first World Cup finals since 1998.

Jamaica have announced https://twitter.com/jff_football/status/1469055406861426696 the departure of head coach Theodore Whitmore with the Caribbean nation facing a tough task in qualifying for a first World Cup finals since 1998. Jamaica are sixth in the eight-nation CONCACAF qualifying group on seven points. The top three teams qualify for the World Cup, while the fourth-placed side goes into an inter-confederation play-off.

Panama are currently fourth with 14 points. Whitmore, who played 120 times for Jamaica, took charge of the side in September 2016 on an interim basis before signing a four-year contract in May 2018.

He guided them to the final of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, where they were beaten by the United States. CONCACAF qualifying resumes next year, with Jamaica hosting Mexico on Jan. 27 before a trip to Panama three days later and a home fixture against Costa Rica on Feb. 2.

