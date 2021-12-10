Left Menu

Soccer-Mascherano to coach Argentina U-20 side

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 10-12-2021 09:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Former Barcelona and Liverpool player Javier Mascherano is to take over as coach of Argentina's Under-20 team next year, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on Thursday.

It will be a first coaching job for Mascherano, who won more than 100 caps for the national side playing in defence and midfield. The 37-year-old replaces Fernando Batista from January, the AFA said.

After a long career with stints at River Plate, Corinthians, West Ham and Estudiantes, Mascherano retired in November 2020.

