Pelé to remain in hospital for "a few days" for exams

Pel was hospitalized for almost one month due to the surgery to remove it.Pel said on Instagram he has been having small chemotherapy sessions as part of my treatment. He added he had just finished the last session of 2021.I wanted to share this achievement with you.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 10-12-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 09:48 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian soccer great Pelé said he will remain in a hospital in Sao Paulo ''for a few days'' to undergo new exams on his colon tumor.

The 81-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was brought to the Albert Einstein hospital this week for chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor found during routine exams at the end of August. Pelé was hospitalized for almost one month due to the surgery to remove it.

Pelé said on Instagram he has been "having small chemotherapy sessions as part of my treatment." He added he had just finished the last session of 2021.

''I wanted to share this achievement with you. After all, every little victory is a reason to celebrate, don't you think?" he wrote, with a picture showing him in a hospital gown and a clenched right fist. ''Don't worry, I'm just getting ready for the holiday season!'' Pelé won the 1958, 1962, and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

NASA's newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

