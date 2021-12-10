Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 points and Desmond Bane added 23 as the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies returned to their winning ways Thursday with a 108-95 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers. Tyus Jones and De'Anthony Melton added 12 points each as the Grizzlies won without starting guards Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks, who are in COVID-19 protocol. Brooks was a late scratch after playing Wednesday.

Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles earned Time magazine's "Athlete of the Year" honour, the publication said on Thursday. The 24-year-old gymnast traveled to the Tokyo Games this year with the intent of rewriting the recordbooks but instead brought about a groundbreaking, global conversation around athletes' mental well-being.

Cricket-England openers survive to lunch but Australia in command

England's opening batsmen survived a tense half-hour before lunch after Australia were dismissed for 425 on day three in Brisbane on Friday but Joe Root's side face a Herculean task to save the opening Ashes test. Opener Rory Burns was 13 not out, having overturned an lbw decision on review, while Haseeb Hameed was on 10, with England 23 for no wicket and still needing 255 runs to make Australia bat again.

Soccer-U.S. men's team players credit Berhalter for turnaround

The leadership of U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter's has been critical to putting the squad in position to make next year's World Cup after their heartbreaking failure to reach the tournament in 2018, players said on Thursday. A youthful U.S. side beat Mexico to win the CONCACAF Nations League in June and the Gold Cup in August before taking down their rivals again in World Cup qualifying last month.

Tennis-Barty to open new season in Adelaide, Osaka and Raducanu in Melbourne

World number one Ash Barty will kick off her 2022 season at the Adelaide International Australian Open warm-up in the first week of January, tournament organisers said on Friday. The Wimbledon champion, who won the tournament in its inaugural year in 2020, last played competitively at the U.S. Open in early September before returning home to Australia.

Soccer-Portland feeling right at home ahead of MLS Cup Final

Portland head coach Giovanni Savarese said he expects the raucous Timbers fanbase to give his team a major boost when they take on visiting New York City FC in the MLS Cup Final on Saturday. The team's mascot, the chainsaw-wielding 'Timber Joey,' slices a piece off of a giant tree every time Portland scores, and Savarese said he expects his side to cut NYCFC down too.

Rugby-Australia ditch Johnson, men and women's sevens coaches swap jobs

Rugby Australia will not renew the contract of Director of Rugby Scott Johnson when it expires at the end of the year as they review the structure of the organisation, the governing body said on Friday. The former Scotland coach was brought in by former chief executive Raelene Castle in 2018 to try to rein in Michael Cheika as her relationship with the Wallabies coach deteriorated at the end of Australia's worst test season in 60 years.

China not worried about any 'domino effect' of Olympic boycotts

China is not worried about a "domino effect" of diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics, it said on Thursday, after Australia, Britain and Canada joined the United States in deciding not to send officials to the Games. The United States was the first to announce a boycott, saying on Monday its government officials would not attend the Feb. 4-20 Games because of China's human rights "atrocities" in the western region of Xinjiang.

Motor racing-FIA's Masi sends out collision warning ahead of F1 title showdown

Formula One drivers could face suspension or lose all their points for driving in an unsportsmanlike manner, race director Michael Masi has warned ahead of Sunday's title-deciding battle at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, 36, and his 24-year-old Red Bull rival Max Verstappen head into the floodlit finale at the Yas Marina track level on points but Verstappen ahead 9-8 on wins, which would make him champion if both fail to score.

Olympics-Australian first as curlers qualify for Beijing Winter Games

Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt will become the first Australians to compete in curling at the Olympics after winning a qualifying tournament for next year's Beijing Winter Games. The mixed doubles pair won all seven of their matches at the tournament in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands to claim one of the last remaining quota spots for the Feb. 4-20 Games in the Chinese capital.

