Left Menu

Ind vs NZ Test: Sanjay Bangar lauds Agarwal for his commendable performance

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar praised batter Mayank Agarwal for his breakthrough performance in the second Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 13:20 IST
Ind vs NZ Test: Sanjay Bangar lauds Agarwal for his commendable performance
Mayank Agarwal in action (Photo/ BCCI-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar praised batter Mayank Agarwal for his breakthrough performance in the second Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai. Mayank scored 150 and 62 in the first and second innings respectively of the second Test against New Zealand before India defeated the Kiwis on Monday.

"Mayank Agarwal's batting style was commendable. He very efficiently countered Wankhede's pitch which had a lot of turn and bounce. The way he approached and encountered Tim Southee was the highlight of the match because Southee was someone who troubled us a lot in the first Test match," said Sanjay Bangar on Star Sports show Follow The Blues. "Mayank showed a lot of discipline against pacers and scored a lot of runs against spinners, especially against Ajaz Patel. I think Ajaz is a bowler who pitches a ball higher and whenever he has pitched the ball higher, Mayank Agarwal has used this opportunity to use his feet and play aerial shots. He has played long shots with the turn and which is why I think this is a big achievement for Mayank Agarwal - the way he has made his comeback in Test cricket," he added.

On Tuesday, Agarwal's name was inscribed on the honours board of the Wankhede Stadium following his brilliant performance in the second Test against New Zealand. India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021