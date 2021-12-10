Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 points and Desmond Bane added 23 as the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies returned to their winning ways Thursday with a 108-95 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers. Tyus Jones and De'Anthony Melton added 12 points each as the Grizzlies won without starting guards Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks, who are in COVID-19 protocol. Brooks was a late scratch after playing Wednesday.

Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles earned Time magazine's "Athlete of the Year" honour, the publication said on Thursday. The 24-year-old gymnast traveled to the Tokyo Games this year with the intent of rewriting the recordbooks but instead brought about a groundbreaking, global conversation around athletes' mental well-being.

Cricket-Root and Malan lead stirring England fightback

Captain Joe Root and Dawid Malan scored defiant half-centuries in a stirring unbeaten partnership as England rallied from a position of peril to win their first day of the Ashes at the Gabba on Friday. Coming together at 61 for two, Root and Malan pushed England to 220 for two at stumps, having cut Australia's lead to 58 runs and raised a sliver of hope of saving a match that seemed in jeopardy early on day three.

Tennis-Barty to open new season in Adelaide, Osaka and Raducanu in Melbourne

World number one Ash Barty will kick off her 2022 season at the Adelaide International Australian Open warm-up in the first week of January, tournament organisers said on Friday. The Wimbledon champion, who won the tournament in its inaugural year in 2020, last played competitively at the U.S. Open in early September before returning home to Australia.

Olympics-Beijing Games to bring in athletes on chartered, temporary flights

The Beijing Winter Olympics will mainly rely on temporary and chartered flights from cities such as Tokyo and Singapore to bring in athletes for the Games due to China's tight travel curbs and amid concerns over COVID-19, an official said on Friday. "The Omicron variant has already spread to over 50 countries, according to WHO data," said Zhang Liang, an official with the Beijing Olympics organising committee, at a briefing.

China not worried about any 'domino effect' of Olympic boycotts

China is not worried about a "domino effect" of diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics, it said on Thursday, after Australia, Britain and Canada joined the United States in deciding not to send officials to the Games. The United States was the first to announce a boycott, saying on Monday its government officials would not attend the Feb. 4-20 Games because of China's human rights "atrocities" in the western region of Xinjiang.

Motor racing-FIA's Masi sends out collision warning ahead of F1 title showdown

Formula One drivers could face suspension or lose all their points for driving in an unsportsmanlike manner, race director Michael Masi has warned ahead of Sunday's title-deciding battle at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, 36, and his 24-year-old Red Bull rival Max Verstappen head into the floodlit finale at the Yas Marina track level on points but Verstappen ahead 9-8 on wins, which would make him champion if both fail to score.

Cricket-Kohli lost ODI captaincy as India wanted sole white-ball skipper - Ganguly

Virat Kohli's decision to relinquish the 20-overs captaincy resulted in him being removed as India's one-day skipper as selectors did not want to have two different white-ball captains, India board (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly said. Opener Rohit Sharma took over as one-day captain on Wednesday, a month after succeeding Kohli as T20 skipper following their disappointing World Cup campaign.

NHL roundup: Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury notches 500th career win

Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside all 30 shots he faced to record his 500th career NHL win on Thursday, lifting the visiting Chicago Blackhawks to a 2-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. The reigning Vezina Trophy recipient recorded his seventh victory in his last 10 outings to join Hall of Famers Martin Brodeur (691) and Patrick Roy (551) as the only NHL goaltenders to reach the 500-win plateau.

Ex-Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Demaryius Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver with the Denver Broncos, has died, police confirmed Thursday night. He was 33 years old. Thomas was found dead in his home in Roswell, Ga.

