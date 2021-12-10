Left Menu

Elite men and women National boxing camps to begin from Saturday

Elite national boxing coaching camp will kickstart from Saturday as 49 women and 52 men boxers will resume training in Rohtak and Patiala respectively.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 13:46 IST
Elite men and women National boxing camps to begin from Saturday
BFI Logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Elite national boxing coaching camp will kickstart from Saturday as 49 women and 52 men boxers will resume training in Rohtak and Patiala respectively. The camp, which will go on till December 24, will see the participation of the best performers from the recent Elite National Championships alongside the country's other top boxers.

The camp will include boxers across 12 weight categories in the women's section while 13 categories in the men's section. The World Championships medal winners Manju Rani and Jamuna Boro and reigning national champions Nitu and Sonia Lather among the other pugilists will also take part in the camp.

The women's camp will be led by newly-appointed head coach Bhaskar Bhatt, who was earlier part of the youth setup. Alongside players, 12 coaches and 13 members of support staff will also be part of the camp which will take place at the National Boxing Academy for the first time. The men's national camp will see the participation of the current World Championships medallist Akash Kumar, five-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa and other boxers alongside 13 coaches and 14 support staff at NS NIS.

The camp will resume in January after a short winter break. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021