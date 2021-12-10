Left Menu

Premier League: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold wins player of the month award for November

Liverpool FC's Trent Alexander-Arnold has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for November 2021.

Premier League: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold wins player of the month award for November
Liverpool FC's Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo: Reuters).
Liverpool FC's Trent Alexander-Arnold has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for November 2021. The Liverpool right-back on Friday earned his second Premier League monthly honour after producing a goal, four assists and two clean sheets across three matches.

Alexander-Arnold began November by scoring with a sublime free-kick and getting an assist in a 3-2 loss at West Ham United. He followed that up with two assists and a clean sheet in an emphatic 4-0 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

The England international then contributed another assist and a clean sheet as the Reds overcame Southampton, once again by a 4-0 scoreline at home. It is the first time Alexander-Arnold has earned the Player of the Month award since December 2019. The 23-year-old's success means it is the second consecutive month in which a Liverpool player has won the award, after Mohamed Salah claimed October's prize.

Alexander-Arnold topped a six-man shortlist that included Joao Cancelo, Emmanuel Dennis, Diogo Jota, John McGinn and Bernardo Silva. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

