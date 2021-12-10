Left Menu

Dutch Health Council recommends COVID-19 shots for young children

The council had until now only recommended that children with underlying health issues be vaccinated for COVID-19. In a statement the leading advisory body said that it was making the recommendation even though most children experience mild symptoms from the virus.

The Dutch Health Council on Friday advised the government to make it possible for children aged 5-11 to get coronavirus shots. The council had until now only recommended that children with underlying health issues be vaccinated for COVID-19.

In a statement the leading advisory body said that it was making the recommendation even though most children experience mild symptoms from the virus. "There is a risk of a serious inflammatory reaction in the vital organs. It is plausible that vaccination can prevent this," it said. "Vaccination also reduces the indirect health disadvantage that children experience as a result of the pandemic, for example because they are limited in going to school, sports or social contacts."

Roughly 85% of adults in the Netherlands are fully vaccinated, but only children aged 12 and older had been eligible for the shots.

