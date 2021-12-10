Divyansh Panwar wins both senior and junior air rifle National titles

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former world number one Divyansh Singh Panwar shot an impressive 250 in the final to bag back-to-back men's 10m air rifle national championship crowns at the MP Shooting academy range here on Friday. Maharashtra's Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil came second with 249.3 while Assam's Hriday Hazarika won the bronze with a score of 228.2 in the 64th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) in Rifle events. The men's 10m air rifle discipline saw a record participation of 768 athletes this time around with over 800 registering to compete.

The Rajasthan shooter, just like in the 63rd Nationals, also won the junior men's competition for a double gold on the day. He shot 252.2 in the junior final as Rudrankksh settled for silver here as well with 251.2. Delhi's Paarth Makhija came third with a score of 229.9.

Elsewhere in Patiala at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club ranges, Madhya Pradesh’s Aakash Kushwaha and Pragati Dubey won the mixed team trap competition. They beat Haryana's Lakshay Sheoran and Bhavna Chaudhary by 42-37 margin in the gold medal match. Tamil Nadu won bronze in the event.

