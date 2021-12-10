Cricketers' Foundation launch free health check-up for Mumbai's veteran cricketers

The Cricketers' Foundation, which for some years has been helping Mumbai's former cricketers, who are now senior citizen, has arranged for their free health check-up in partnership with SRL Dr Avinash Phadke Laboratories.

The foundation, run by veteran cricket analyst Makarand Waingankar has launched a home visit of free health check-up for its large number of beneficiaries, who also receive financial assistance. ''Since most of them are senior citizens we felt that it would help them if they undergo medical tests where all key health parameters that affect senior citizens will be checked and monitored,'' a press release stated. ''This is innovative yet practical way of assisting all those who have selflessly helped develop Mumbai's grassroot cricket.'' PTI KHS KHS AT AT

