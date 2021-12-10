Premier League: Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United in January transfer window

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial wants to leave the Premier League club in the January transfer window. Martial's agent revealed on Friday that the French international will seek regular game time at a different club after being neglected by the Red Devils.

Philippe Lamboley, executive director of USFA management, told Sky Sports News: "Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. "He just needs to play. He doesn't want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon."

The 26-year-old has started only twice in the Premier League this season and has made five more appearances from the bench. He also made two appearances in the Champions League group stage, starting only in the match against Villarreal. The French international joined United from Monaco in September 2015, becoming the most expensive teenager in world football at the time.

Martial does still have three years left to run on his current contract, which he signed in 2019 and that includes an option to extend for a further year. (ANI)

