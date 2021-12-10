Left Menu

Soccer-Match to be replayed after torn goal net confuses red-faced referee

A referee in Italy's sixth tier was punished for taking his eye off the ball on Friday when a league match was ordered to be replayed because he failed to notice a penalty fly through a hole in the net. The sporting judge ordered a replay of the match after the red-faced referee admitted his error, but Arcari will still have to serve his three-match suspension after threatening the official.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 10-12-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

A referee in Italy's sixth tier was punished for taking his eye off the ball on Friday when a league match was ordered to be replayed because he failed to notice a penalty fly through a hole in the net. A goal kick was ordered to be taken after the referee saw the ball emerge on the other side of the net following Vigolo Marchese player Pierluigi Arcari's spot kick in a Promozione clash with Futuro Fornovo Medesano on Sunday.

Arcari was then sent off for protests and the 10-man side went on to lose 2-1, but video evidence that surfaced later clearly showed the ball had entered the goal and re-emerged through a gap in the net. The sporting judge ordered a replay of the match after the red-faced referee admitted his error, but Arcari will still have to serve his three-match suspension after threatening the official.

