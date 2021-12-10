Sports News Roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Al Unser, four times Indy 500 winner, dies at 82 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 points and Desmond Bane added 23 as the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies returned to their winning ways Thursday with a 108-95 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers. Tyus Jones and De'Anthony Melton added 12 points each as the Grizzlies won without starting guards Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks, who are in COVID-19 protocol. Brooks was a late scratch after playing Wednesday.

Soccer-Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC 1.9 billion euro capital injection

Spain's top soccer clubs have approved a 1.994 billion euro investment from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners in the first deal of its kind in Europe, though four clubs - including Barcelona and Real Madrid - opted out. On Friday 37 clubs voted in favour of the "LaLiga Boost" deal that buys CVC an 8.2% stake in a new company that will get revenues from LaLiga broadcasting and sponsorship rights.

Cycling-Men and women to compete on same course in Road World Championships time trial

The 2022 road cycling world championships in the Australian city of Wollongong will see men and women compete on the same elite time trial course for the first time in the competition's history, cycling's world governing body said on Friday. The championships will begin with the men's and women's elite time trials, which will both be held over the same distance and on the same course, said Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

Tennis-Barty to open new season in Adelaide, Osaka and Raducanu in Melbourne

World number one Ash Barty will kick off her 2022 season at the Adelaide International Australian Open warm-up in the first week of January, tournament organisers said on Friday. The Wimbledon champion, who won the tournament in its inaugural year in 2020, last played competitively at the U.S. Open in early September before returning home to Australia.

Olympics-Beijing Games to bring in athletes on chartered, temporary flights

The Beijing Winter Olympics will mainly rely on temporary and chartered flights from cities such as Tokyo and Singapore to bring in athletes for the Games due to China's tight travel curbs and amid concerns over COVID-19, an official said on Friday. "The Omicron variant has already spread to over 50 countries, according to WHO data," said Zhang Liang, an official with the Beijing Olympics organising committee, at a briefing.

Motor racing-Future Ferrari role for Todt is speculation, says Binotto

A possible return to Ferrari of former boss Jean Todt after the Frenchman steps down as president of Formula One's world governing body next week is "only speculation", team principal Mattia Binotto said on Friday. The Paris-based International Automobile Federation (FIA) will vote on a successor to 75-year-old Todt next week, who is leaving after three terms of office.

Motor racing-Al Unser, four times Indy 500 winner, dies at 82

Al Unser, who was part of one of American motor racing's most famous families and one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 four times, has died at the age of 82 after a long illness. Unser, who was diagnosed with cancer 17 years ago, died on Thursday at his home in Chama, New Mexico, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway said on Friday.

China not worried about any 'domino effect' of Olympic boycotts

China is not worried about a "domino effect" of diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics, it said on Thursday, after Australia, Britain and Canada joined the United States in deciding not to send officials to the Games. The United States was the first to announce a boycott, saying on Monday its government officials would not attend the Feb. 4-20 Games because of China's human rights "atrocities" in the western region of Xinjiang.

NHL roundup: Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury notches 500th career win

Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside all 30 shots he faced to record his 500th career NHL win on Thursday, lifting the visiting Chicago Blackhawks to a 2-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. The reigning Vezina Trophy recipient recorded his seventh victory in his last 10 outings to join Hall of Famers Martin Brodeur (691) and Patrick Roy (551) as the only NHL goaltenders to reach the 500-win plateau.

Ex-Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Demaryius Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver with the Denver Broncos, has died, police confirmed Thursday night. He was 33 years old. Thomas was found dead in his home in Roswell, Ga.

