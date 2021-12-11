Left Menu

Tennis-Murray splits with coach Delgado - reports

Delgado joined Murray's team in 2016 as an assistant coach, when the Scot won a second Wimbledon title and finished the year as world number one, and took over from Ivan Lendl as the main coach in November 2017. The 44-year-old Delgado, who represented Britain in the Davis Cup as a player, will work with Canadian world number 14 Denis Shapovalov, the reports said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 00:32 IST
Tennis-Murray splits with coach Delgado - reports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Andy Murray has split with coach Jamie Delgado after working with his compatriot for over five years, British media reported on Friday. Delgado joined Murray's team in 2016 as an assistant coach, when the Scot won a second Wimbledon title and finished the year as world number one, and took over from Ivan Lendl as the main coach in November 2017.

The 44-year-old Delgado, who represented Britain in the Davis Cup as a player, will work with Canadian world number 14 Denis Shapovalov, the reports said. Murray, 34, recently worked with Johanna Konta's former coach Esteban Carrill and will continue a trial with German Jan de Witt at next week's Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

Murray, ranked 134th, had hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019 and has not been able to revive the old form and consistency that saw him win three major singles titles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021