Left Menu

Cricket-Australia's Lyon gets long-awaited 400th test wicket

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon finally clinched his long-awaited 400th test wicket on Saturday when he dismissed Dawid Malan in his second over on the morning of day four of the first Ashes test in Brisbane.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2021 05:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 05:29 IST
Cricket-Australia's Lyon gets long-awaited 400th test wicket

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon finally clinched his long-awaited 400th test wicket on Saturday when he dismissed Dawid Malan in his second over on the morning of day four of the first Ashes test in Brisbane. Lyon had Malan nick onto his pads, with the ball pinging up for a catch for Marnus Labuschagne.

The wicket broke a 162-run partnership for the third wicket between Malan and Joe Root. Lyon was mobbed by his team mates as the Gabba crowd roared in appreciation.

Lyon had been stranded on 399 wickets for the best part of a year, his last victim coming against India in January at the Gabba, where he bowled Washington Sundar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021