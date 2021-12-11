Left Menu

Livingstone extends contract with Lancashire till 2024

Lancashire Cricket has announced that Liam Livingstone has signed a new long-term contract at Emirates Old Trafford, until at least the end of the 2024 season.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 11-12-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 10:08 IST
Livingstone extends contract with Lancashire till 2024
Liam Livingstone (Photo/ Barmy Army Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lancashire Cricket has announced that Liam Livingstone has signed a new long-term contract at Emirates Old Trafford, until at least the end of the 2024 season. The Lancashire and England batsman has been a mainstay in the side across all three formats since making his debut during the 2015 Blast winning campaign.

Livingstone, 28, is a graduate of the Lancashire Cricket Academy and has now made 163 appearances for the Club. The hard-hitting batsman from Barrow averages a touch below 40 in First-Class cricket and his devastating strike rate of over 140 in T20 cricket has earned him a reputation as one of the world's most explosive short form cricketers. His form has led to call-ups into England's white-ball squads - most recently featuring in the ICC T20 World Cup this winter - and appearances in T20 leagues around the world including the Indian Premier League, Big Bash, and Pakistan Super League.

After signing his new deal, Livingstone said: "I love playing for this Club and it was an easy decision for me to extend my contract. I have always said that it is a privilege to play for the Red Rose and I am delighted to have the opportunity to continue doing that until at least 2024 and hopefully much longer after that. "The coaching team and supporters have shown great faith in me throughout my career and I am determined to pay that back by helping to deliver trophies to Old Trafford over the next few years," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021