LPL: Perera scores half-century as Jaffna Kings defeat Colombo Stars

Skipper Thisara Perera played a brilliant innings of 57 runs from 23 balls as Jaffna Kings defeated Colombo Stars by 93 runs in the ninth fixture of the Lanka Premier League 2021 at the R Premadasa Stadium.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 11-12-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 10:29 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Skipper Thisara Perera played a brilliant innings of 57 runs from 23 balls as Jaffna Kings defeated Colombo Stars by 93 runs in the ninth fixture of the Lanka Premier League 2021 at the R Premadasa Stadium. The Jaffna Kings posted a huge total of 207/6 in 18 overs in the rain-curtailed match before they bowled out Colombo Stars for 114 in 15.5 overs. Maheesh Theekshana and Wahab Riaz were the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/25 and 4/26 respectively.

Perera struck 5 sixes and 3 boundaries in his innings after Shoaib Malik set the platform with compelling innings of 44 runs from 24 balls, laced with 2 sixes and 4 boundaries. Malik strung a partnership of 60 runs with Tom Kohler-Cadmore who smashed 40 off 21, and a 44-run partnership with Ashen Bandara, who made 42 off 30.

The comprehensive win took Jaffna Kings to the top of the points table with 6 points from 4 matches. (ANI)

