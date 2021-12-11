Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Soccer-Match to be replayed after torn goal net confuses red-faced referee

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 10:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Soccer-Match to be replayed after torn goal net confuses red-faced referee
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-Match to be replayed after torn goal net confuses red-faced referee

A referee in Italy's sixth tier was punished for taking his eye off the ball on Friday when a league match was ordered to be replayed because he failed to notice a penalty fly through a hole in the net. A goal kick was ordered to be taken after the referee saw the ball emerge on the other side of the net following Vigolo Marchese player Pierluigi Arcari's spot-kick in a Promozione clash with Futuro Fornovo Medesano on Sunday.

Also Read: Entertainment News Roundup: As cinema returns to Somalia, upcoming film Ayaanle rides the wave; Canadian singer Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID after flying to Italy and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021