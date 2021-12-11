Left Menu

Alex Carey creates record for taking most catches on Test debut

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey on Saturday created the record for taking most catches on Test debut.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 11-12-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 12:51 IST
Alex Carey creates record for taking most catches on Test debut
Alex Carey (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey on Saturday created the record for taking most catches on Test debut. Carey took a total of eight catches in the first Ashes Test against England here at the Gabba, Brisbane. As a result, he surpassed Rishabh Pant who had taken seven catches on his debut in the longest format.

Chris Read, Brian Taber, Chamara Dunusinghe, Peter Nevill and Alan Knott had also taken seven catches on their Test debut. Nathan Lyon, skipper Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Travis Head were the standout performers as Australia defeated England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday.

Chasing 20, Alex Carey (9) and Marcus Harris (9*) made light work of the chase and the hosts registered victory in just 5.1 overs. Nathan Lyon and Cummins got among the wickets as Australia inched closer to victory against England on Day 4. England was bowled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 runs for Australia to win the Gabba Test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021