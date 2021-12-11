Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols

The British government published a 10-point action plan on Friday to tackle concussion in sport by developing new protocols alongside sporting bodies and introducing new technology by autumn next year to mitigate head injuries. The plans also include asking sports governing bodies to discuss training protocols with player associations, commissioning new research into concussion and working with the Premier League on a pilot scheme to improve player welfare.

Soccer-Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC 1.9 billion euro capital injection

Spain's top soccer clubs have approved a 1.994 billion euro investment from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners in the first deal of its kind in Europe, though four clubs - including Barcelona and Real Madrid - opted out. On Friday 37 clubs voted in favour of the "LaLiga Boost" deal that buys CVC an 8.2% stake in a new company that will get revenues from LaLiga broadcasting and sponsorship rights.

Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart

Hobart will stage the fifth Ashes test between Australia and England as a day-night fixture in place of Perth, which was stripped of the hosting rights because of Western Australia border controls, Cricket Australia said on Saturday. Hobart's Bellerive Oval, which was scheduled to host a test against Afghanistan in November before it was postponed in the wake of the Taliban takeover of the country, will host its first Ashes clash from Jan. 14-18.

Chess-Carlsen blows Nepomniachtchi away to claim fifth world title

Norway's Magnus Carlsen claimed his fifth world chess crown in Dubai on Friday with a crushing 7.5-3.5 victory against Ian Nepomniachtchi, who faded badly after going toe-to-toe with the Norwegian defending champion in the early games. The 31-year-old Carlsen benefited from a blunder by his Russian challenger to win his fourth game of the match, with the black pieces, to take an unassailable lead in the best-of-14 contest.

Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown

Lewis Hamilton pushed Formula One rival Max Verstappen off the top of the timesheets to end the opening day of practice for their title showdown at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix comfortably fastest. The Briton lapped the revised 5.2-km long Yas Marina track in one minute, 23.691 seconds, the only driver to drop below the 1:24 mark with his 24-year-old Dutch rival fourth.

Senior Japanese officials to skip Beijing Olympics - report

Senior Japanese government officials will likely skip the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, joining the United States in a diplomatic boycott, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Saturday, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the matter. Earlier this week, Canada joined Australia, Britain and the U.S. in saying they would not send top officials to the Games, citing longstanding concerns over China's human rights record.

Reports: Steve Kerr to be next USA Basketball coach

Steve Kerr will succeed Gregg Popovich as the new head coach of USA Basketball, multiple outlets reported Friday. Kerr was an assistant on Popovich's gold medal-winning squad at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh named AP Coach of the Year

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh was named Associated Press Coach of the Year on Friday, beating out Cincinnati's Luke Fickell for the honor. Harbaugh received 22 of 53 first-place votes and earned 103 points in the balloting. Fickell received 16 first-place votes and 88 total points.

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma fined $15K for obscene gesture

The NBA fined Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan in Detroit on Wednesday night. Kuzma turned and flashed his middle finger at a fan after sinking a corner 3-pointer with 9:34 remaining in the fourth quarter of Washington's 119-116 overtime win against the Pistons.

Motor racing-Al Unser, four times Indy 500 winner, dies at 82

Al Unser, who was part of one of American motor racing's most famous families and one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 four times, has died at the age of 82 after a long illness. Unser, who was diagnosed with cancer 17 years ago, died on Thursday at his home in Chama, New Mexico, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)