VVS Laxman lauds Nathan Lyon on his 400th Test wicket

Former India batter VVS Laxman lauded Australia spinner Nathan Lyon after the latter registered his 400th Test wicket on Saturday.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 11-12-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 14:55 IST
Australia celebrating after Nathan Lyon dismisses Dawid Malan (Photo/VVS Laxman-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Former India batter VVS Laxman lauded Australia spinner Nathan Lyon after the latter registered his 400th Test wicket on Saturday. Lyon achieved the feat in the ongoing first Ashes Test against England here at the Gabba, Brisbane.

The off-spinner went on to dismiss Dawid Malan in the 74th over of the innings to take his 400th wicket in Test cricket. "A huge congratulations to Nathan Lyon on his 400th test wicket. He's been a terrific bowler with exceptional skills. He becomes the 17th player to achieve the milestone in men's Test cricket, joining Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath as the only other Australian players. #Ashes," tweeted VVS Laxman.

Lyon went on to take four wickets in the second innings -- Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood to pile on the misery on England batters. Nathan Lyon and Cummins got among the wickets as Australia inched closer to victory against England on Day 4. England was bowled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 runs for Australia to win the Gabba Test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

